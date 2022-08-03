Extra income of up to BRL 5,000 through NFTs? Know more!

In recent years, NFTs have become a real rage among international audiences. – and it didn’t take long to conquer Brazilian internet users as well. Nowadays, countless people are looking for alternatives to make money with non-fungible items and cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, many people wonder: is this a safe investment method? And, even more importantly: is it possible to guarantee real extra income with NFTs?

If you want to make money online in 2022, be careful. To find alternatives that actually pay, it’s worth checking reputable sites and trusted media outlets. In addition, a golden tip is always to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. After all, the intention of these influencers is to increase their own profits, never to help their followers or to convey correct information. See our review of NFTs below.

What are NFTs?

Before explaining whether it is possible to guarantee real payments with NFTs, it is worth remembering what the term means. The acronym in English (non-fungible token) can be translated as “non-fungible token”. It serves to identify virtual items that are tied to blockchain certificates. These items, at least in theory, cannot be mass copied or reproduced. Hence, they acquire great monetary value. The price of NFTs usually varies according to the rarity of each one. Therefore, it is important to be aware of market fluctuations.

Is it possible to secure extra income with NFTs? Brazilians profit without investing?

On YouTube, digital influencers claim that “anyone” can profit from NFTs, and that the income generation process is fast “even for amateurs”. However, this is not true. Firstly, it is extremely difficult to secure NFTs for free. In most cases, it is necessary to invest to start making a profit. One of the only alternatives to earn NFTs without spending money is to engage in virtual games.

In all other alternatives, interested parties must invest in the purchase of NFTs. This investment, it seems, is not very safe. After all, the price of NFTs tends to fluctuate a lot in a short period of time. In other words: if you invest significant amounts in NFTs, you may be at a loss. Profits are obviously not guaranteed.

Extra income with NFTs: How much is possible to earn?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to establish a “payment amount” for NFTs. In all cases, profits depend on the investment, strategy, effort and dedication of each person. Specialists in the field are usually able to guarantee quick profits. For amateurs, on the other hand, the income generation process is much more time-consuming and complex.

In any case, to convert NFT payments (which take place in cryptocurrencies) into real money, it is necessary to open an account on exchange platforms. It is worth choosing well-known sites, with a proven reputation and recognition in the market. Among them, Binance, Foxbit, Coinext, Revolut, Mercado Bitcoin and Bitcoin Trade stand out.

