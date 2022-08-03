Fabrizio Romano pins Mauro Cezar after update on the soap opera between Oscar and Flamengo

The telenovela between Oscar and Flamengo gained new chapters this Tuesday. After the Shanghai say goodbye to the sock and the player give clues about a possible future in Brazil, Fabrizio Romano once again mocked Mauro Cezar on social media.

+ Corinthians is the target of memes after defeat to Flamengo; see the best

After an internet user recalled the publication made by Mauro a few weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano “demanded” explanations from the Brazilian journalist.

– Why doesn’t he talk? The Italian’s rumor was good it seems… – posted Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

why doesn’t he speak? 🤨 Italian rumor was good it seems… — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

+ Mauro Cezar praises Flamengo’s performance and detonates Corinthians’ stance: ‘He didn’t see the ball anymore’

THE controversy started after Mauro Cezar denied Fabrizio Romano’s information about Oscar and stated that the midfielder would not be negotiating with Flamengo. The “bullshit” of the two journalists has generated a lot of repercussion in recent weeks.