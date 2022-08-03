Fans give up receiving São Paulo buses because of schedule

Torcida Independente, São Paulo’s main organized group, preferred not to set up the already traditional warm welcome for the tricolor delegation before the match against Ceará, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, which takes place this Wednesday, at 19:15 (from Brasília), in Morumbi.

Due to the fact that the game starts at a bad time for most fans, who, in addition to running to get out of work, will have to deal with the rush hour in the capital of São Paulo, the organized tricolor decided to save energy to support only the bleachers, which will be full.

There are already more than 4️⃣7️⃣ thousand tickets sold, and you can still guarantee yours! There are tickets available for Idols Cabin, Corporate Cabin, Superior South Premium Chair and Special East and West Chairs. Shop at: https://t.co/WhCWQotMbf#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/TjIA5rUn73 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 2, 2022

Despite the unfavorable time for most of the fans, more than 47 thousand tickets were sold in advance for the confrontation with Ceará. As happened last week, against América-MG, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday’s match, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, has everything to have more than 50 thousand people in the stands.

Check out the statement released by Torcida Independente in full:

Announcement: hostile reception will be 90 minutes

Hail twisted

Due to the (bad) schedule of the game on Wednesday, 19:15, we decided that we will only support the team inside our stadium.

Measure thinking about the well-being of the fans, given the peak of traffic and the difficulty of entering the stadium, at work time, crowded public transport and other logistics.

Therefore, we await your voice in the hostile giant Morumbi.

And we make clear our position of regret and protest, at this bizarre time for football, in a megalopolis like SP.

When will the Fan Statute, which provides for rights, total party, have unlimited flags and quality of access to shows, be fulfilled?

The Board

