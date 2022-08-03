Fast & Furious 10: New Director Arrives After Controversy and Gets an Ovation by Michelle Rodriguez

French director Louis Leterrier takes over from Justin Lin in the tenth installment of the franchise.

After controversial exit from Justin Lin from the direction of Fast & Furious 10, it was Louis Leterrier’s turn to take over the direction of the franchise starring Vin Diesel and The Rock. The result of his work, we will only see next year with the release of the new film, but if it depends on the cast – at least on Michelle Rodriguez – the praise is guaranteed.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the Comic-Con red carpet, the actress admitted that the professionals behind the film were a little lost without Lin’s presence. However, the arrival of Leterrier brought new air to the production. “He [Louis Leterrier] came with all this passionate energy. We haven’t had that in The Fast and the Furious for a long time, where we excited someone who is truly a fan and really wants to take it. [o filme] places no one has gone,” Rodriguez explained.

Fast & Furious 10: A Long-Awaited Return Confirmed in Vin Diesel’s Film

According to her, it was important to have this renewal behind the camera. “We’ve been at this for 20 years, man. After all this time, you get tired and kind of forget what you do until a director like Louis comes along and reminds you, ‘This is beautiful. Let’s do magic’. We are very lucky to have him.” In addition to her, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa are also confirmed in the cast.

Rodriguez, who is also in the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels, even joked about the fact that the new director is French, saying that the next film will be a “French Fast and Furious”. “Our special effects team, all the guys doing the fights, are French. Our second art director is French. Our director is French. It’s like a takeover from France, man,” he declared.

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for release in May 2023.