Father’s Day Offer has iPhone 13 with R$ 3,379 off

In celebration of Father’s Day, Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 cell phone with a 32% discount (offer link). According to the store, the consumer saves R$ 3,379 on the purchase of the Apple device.

The model on offer is the 512 GB version, in blue and white (starlight) colors. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and runs the A15 Bionic chip, which promises lightning-fast performance.

The iPhone 13 is highlighted by its two rear cameras, which have 12 megapixels and Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. The system has night mode and the ability to record in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. In the case of the front camera, it also has 12 megapixels and night mode, in addition to making 4K videos.

The cell phone has 5G and NFC connectivity, an IP68 rating – which can be immersed in water up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes – and promises a battery of up to 19 hours of continuous video playback.

At the time of writing this article, the iPhone 13 has dropped in price from BRL 10,599 to BRL 7,220, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of BRL 722 without interest.

For more information or to purchase the product, click here!

As it is a promotional action, the prices informed here may change, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

Check out other “Father’s Day 2022” offers: