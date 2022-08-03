Filming of the first season is completed

the first season of That ’90s Showseries of Netflix that will continue the story of That ’70s ShowIt’s getting closer. Callie Haverdawho will live the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), revealed in his Instagram that filming for the production’s opening year has ended. The actress posted some photos on the set of the production, which still does not have a premiere date – check it out:

“Finished work for the first season of That ’90s Show. This show has been my life for the last six or seven months and the people who work on it with me have become not only some of my closest friends but also my family. I am so grateful for this experience and for everyone who has been with me along the way. Can’t wait for you all to go back to the 90s to meet Leia and the gang”

Recently, Tommy Chong has made his comeback official for the Netflix revival. He teams up with Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Wilmer Valderrama (Did), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

The new series will be set in the 1990s and starring Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna. According to the synopsis, Leia will visit her grandparents in the summer and meet other kids from the fictional town of Point Place, under the watchful eyes of Kitty and Red.

There is still no release date for the show on Netflix.

