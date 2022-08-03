Fintech Ame offers free technology course for women

The course seeks to train women to work with technology and innovation. Applications are open until August 16th.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

Lojas Americanas fintech, Ame, is offering a course for women on programming for software development. “Building applications in Microservices” is aimed at people who want to improve their knowledge of technology and is completely free.

Registration closes on the day August 15th and can be done through the Ame Fast Forward website. To apply for the vacancies, basic knowledge of Java programming is required. As a differential, it is necessary to attend the last year of any undergraduate course or already be graduated.

The selection process will take place in 3 stages. The first consists of the candidate’s registration, in the second a test of basic knowledge will be applied and finally, in the third, a test will be carried out on the Mindsight platform.

The aim is to train women in this area and contribute to the goals established by Americanas. The goal is to reach 5,000 people in technology-related roles.

course calendar

Classes will be taught completely online by subject matter experts, on Saturdays, from September to October, on 09/17, 09/24 and 10/08, from 8 am to 6 pm.

The course will be divided into 4 modules:

Module I: Introduction to Microservices

Module II: Microservices with JAVA

Module III: Microservices with NodeJS

Module IV: From the backend to Devops

Questions can be sent to fastforward@amedigital.com.

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

about love

Ame is a fintech created in 2018. One of the company’s ideals is to revolutionize the way people deal with money. They believe in diversity as innovation. The platform is from the Americanas Universe.

Ame offers a prepaid card and a credit card to customers, with the MasterCard brand and without annual fees. All transactions are carried out through the app and some purchase options offer cashback.

Love Fast Forward

Ame Fast Forward is a program that offers courses, taught by experts, for training on technology and innovation. The courses offered can be online or face-to-face. All offer certification upon completion.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com