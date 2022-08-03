Flamengo fans struggle to reach Corinthians stadium

Caravans with fans are being stopped by the police; four thousand red-blacks are expected

Less than two hours before the game between Flamengo and Corinthians, for Libertadores, Rubro-Negro fans find it difficult to enter the Neo Química Arena. All buses that arrived after 3 pm in the city of São Paulo are being held by the Military Police, who search the vehicles. In all, four thousand red-blacks are expected.

Most fans complain about being stuck in the central region of the city, which is about an hour from the stadium. The ball will roll at 21:30 (Brasília time) and the clash is valid for the Libertadores quarterfinals. The return game, in Rio de Janeiro, will be on the 9th, and all tickets have already been sold. Whoever advances, faces an Argentine: Talleres or Vélez. The information was initially published by journalist Raísa Simplicio.

For this match, Flamengo, owned by coach Dorival Júnior, must go to the field with the same team that eliminated Tolima (COL), in the round of 16 of the competition. Thus, the team must have Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

Two-time Libertadores champion (1981 and 2019), Flamengo is in search of the tri and recovering from last season’s runner-up. SBT will broadcast the match, but only on Coluna do Fla can you find the most red-black narration, under the command of the star Rafa Penido.