Flamengo ‘left over’ in Itaquera, beats Corinthians and is close to the Libertadores semifinals

At Neo Química Arena, Dorival Júnior’s team got an advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals

O Flamengo won an important victory over the Corinthians 2-0, this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, in the duel and first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

With beautiful goals from Arrascaeta and Gabigol, the red-black was superior during the 90 minutes in Itaquera and “shut up” the more than 40 thousand Corinthians present in the capital of São Paulo.

Best moments

First half ‘truncated’ and goal that generated controversy

The first half had few chances. Corinthians regretted losing Maycon to an injury at the start of the game, with Fausto Vera coming on in his place. The best scoring chances were created by Flamengo. Pedro squandered an opportunity in front of Cássio, while Arrascaeta kicked weakly for the defense of the goalkeeper of Timão.

However, in the 36th minute, Arrascaeta hit a kick in the angle, with no chances for Cássio, opening the scoring in Itaquera. The move was controversial because before the Uruguayan kicked, the ball slipped on João Gomes’ arm, which was glued to his body. VAR reviewed and validated the goal.

commentator of ESPN and former FIFA referee, Carlos Eugenio Simon analyzed the bid and said that the referee of the match, Patricio Loustau, was right to validate the bid, as well as VAR.

“Arrascaeta’s goal and nice goal because the ball hit João Gomes’ elbow. His arm was close to his body, did not increase body space. That’s why the referee was right when he pointed to the center, a nice goal.”

Fla expands right at the beginning of the final stage

In the second half, Vitor Pereira sent Timão to attack, taking out Cantillo and Adson at halftime and putting in Róger Guedes and Giuliano.

However, with five minutes of ball rolling, Flamengo scored its second goal, with Gabigol, who kicked in the corner, with no chance for Cássio.

Dorival Júnior’s team continued to command the game in the second half and only didn’t expand because of Cássio, who saved Corinthians a few more times.

In the final minutes, Flamengo’s fans at Neo Química Arena started shouting “Olé” with each touch of the ball by the red-black team.

Championship status

With this result, Flamengo gets a great advantage in the confrontation and may even lose next Tuesday, at Maracanã, by a difference goal that still advances to the Libertadores semifinal.

If Timão wins by two goals, the spot will be disputed on penalties.

next games

Corinthians will play again on Saturday, at Ressacada, against Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship, at 19:00 (Brasilia).

Flamengo, on the other hand, continues in the capital of São Paulo, where they will also face São Paulo on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, for the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 0 X 2 FLAMENGO

GOALS: Flamengo: Arrascaeta, at 37 of the 1st T, and Gabi, at 5 of the 2nd T.

paying audience: 45,159 people

total audience: 45,349 people Income: BRL 5,386,291.50

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Giuliano), Du Queiroz (Roni) and Maycon (Fausto Vera); Adson (Róger Guedes), Gustavo Silva (Giovane) and Yuri Alberto. Coach: Vitor Pereira.

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Victor Hugo); Pedro (Everton Cebolinha) and Gabriel (Lazaro). Coach: Dorival Junior.