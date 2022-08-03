Fluminense communicates the contractual termination with Luccas Claro

Fluminense announced, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (03), the contractual termination with defender Luccas Claro. He had a link with Tricolor das Laranjeiras until December 2022, but preferred to leave the club in August to head to Turkish football.

Through social networks, Flu said that he will receive financial compensation from the European team, whose name was not disclosed, and thanked the defender for the years he defended the tricolor shirt.

“The defender Luccas Claro, who had a link with Fluminense until the end of 2022, requested this Wednesday the termination of the contract to sign a new commitment with a Turkish club. The club will receive financial compensation for the athlete’s departure.”

“All our affection and gratitude to the defender who honored and fought for our colors throughout the 118 games he played for the club. Among so many special moments, there were goals in classics, achievements and great identification with Flu. Thanks a lot, Guerreiro! “, wrote Fluminense.

See the ad below: