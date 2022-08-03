Former Marvel actor was kicked by Brad Pitt and left scar on hand

Currently, Brad Pitt is preparing for the release of Trem Bala – an action comedy that has everything to conquer Brazilian viewers. In a recent interview, one of the stars of the long, known for his performance in the Marvel films, revealed that he was kicked by Brad Pitt and left a scar on his hand.

“Five assassins meet on a bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between stations. It doesn’t take long for the protagonists to realize that their missions share an interesting bond.

The plot of Trem Bala is based on the book of the same name, written by Kotaro Isaka. In addition to Brad Pitt, the cast of the feature includes Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Nine Strangers) and Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality).

We explain below how the shooting of Trem Bala left one of the actors with a scar on his hand; check out.

Brad Pitt crossed the line in the shooting of Trem Bala

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt also stars with American actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Anna Karenina).

You probably know the actor from his performance as Quicksilver in the MCU films – particularly Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the new action comedy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Tangerine, a British assassin who clashes with the protagonist Ladybug, played by Brad Pitt.

In an interview with a British radio show, Taylor-Johnson recalled the intensity of Brad Pitt in the recordings of Trem Bala.

“Brad kicked me for real and I landed on a table. I had an open cut on my hand and I passed out for a few seconds”, commented the actor.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, on the other hand, wasn’t mad at Brad Pitt. The actor also spoke about the extent of the injuries.

“They earned two points, but it was ok, because they are marks of a battle with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. It was practically a dream,” said the star.

Bullet Train is set to hit US theaters on August 5, 2022, with distribution by Sony.

So far, the film has divided the opinion of specialized critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only secured a 58% approval rating.

“Bullet Train’s colorful cast and high-speed action are almost enough to keep things going after the story goes off the rails,” states the site’s critical consensus.

In Brazil, Trem Bala opens in theaters on August 4. See the trailer below.