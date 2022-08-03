Full of familiar faces from Botafogo, Atlético-GO wins historic victory on Luis Suárez’s opening night for Nacional-URU

O Atlético-GO won a major victory for its history on Tuesday night (2/8) at Gran Parque Central, in Montevideo, and went ahead of the Nacional-URU in the quarter-finals of Copa Sudamericana. And the triumph for 1 to 0 had “alvinegro ingredients”, from pastof gift It’s from future of Botafogo.

Starting, mainly, before any highlight, with the decisive players. The goal of the match was scored by the forward Luiz FernandoOf Head, at 23 minutes of the first half (see video at end of article). That same one, the celebration of the “smell” against Flamengoathlete of Fogão from 2018 to 2022. In April this year he terminated the contract and transferred to Dragão.

Formed in Botafogo’s youth categories, the goalkeeper Renancast on the bench by the coach jorginho, had to replace Ronaldo during the match, and saved the Goiás team with important saves. For saving the Brazilian team, he was elected the star of the game by CONMEBOL.

In addition to Luiz Fernando and Renan, Atlético-GO also took to the field the defender Klausloaned by Glorioso until the end of 2022. The defender’s contract with Botafogo runs until December 2023. He still had time for the midfielder Marlon FreitasAlvinegro’s first reinforcement for next season, coming in at 31′ of the second half.

And we cannot exclude at all Luis Suarez of the game’s history. It was the Uruguayan star’s debut with the shirt of Nacional-URU, his former club. After 16 years working in European football, where he wore the jerseys of Groningen, ajax, Liverpool, barcelona and Madrid’s athletic, the striker took to the field in the 28th minute of the second half, but went blank, without hitting the net. It is worth remembering that amidst the uncertainty about his future at the beginning of the year, in the first months of the John Textorthe South American star was even speculated as a possible reinforcement for Botafogo.

In the dispute for a spot in the Sula semifinal, Atlético-GO and Nacional-URU will face each other again in the next Tuesday (8/9)at 7:15 pmat the Golden Mountain. In advantage, the Midwest team qualifies with a tie in the duel.

📺 See the video below: