Gal Gadot opens photo album with family in Portugal: ”Obrigada”

Gal Gadot, the eternal Wonder Woman, opened the photo album of sightseeing with her husband and daughters in Portugal

The actress Gal Gadot (37), the eternal Wonder Woman (DC), opened the photo album of a trip he took with his family to Portugal.

The post, shared on Instagram, brings the Israeli star in several moments with her husband, the businessman Yaron Varsano (47), trying local drinks, visiting the famous Torre de Belém in Lisbon.

In still other records, the model also showed rare records of her daughters Soul and Maya enjoying the scenery from the boats: “Thank you Portugal!”wrote the star in Portuguese. “You were so good to us”continued the actress, now writing in English.

In the comments, of course, fans loved the records and couldn’t stop celebrating the family: “One of the most beautiful families in the world”said one fan. “I loved meeting you”fired another Portuguese fan. “Portugal is missing you”said a third.

Despite not being present in the photos, the couple are also parents of the little girl. Daniellaof just one year.

Gal Gadot opened the photo album of sightseeing with her husband and daughters in Portugal:

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!