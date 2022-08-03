Gal Gadot opens travel album with family to Portugal – Quem

+



Gal Gadot and husband in Portugal (Photo: Instagram)

Gal Gadot opened the album of the trip she made with her family to Portugal. The Wonder Woman star had drinks and beer with her husband, Yaron Varsano, visited the famous Torre de Belém, in Lisbon, and showed her daughters Alma and Maya enjoying the views from the boats.

“Thank you, Portugal!” she wrote in Portuguese. “You guys were so good to us,” continued the Israeli actress.

In addition to the two girls, Gal and Yaron are parents to little Daniella, born in June last year.

Gal Gadot will star in the remake of coat thiefa 1955 classic directed by Alfred Hitchcock and that had Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the main roles. According to the website deadlinethe actress will produce the film alongside her husband and Neal Moritz.

