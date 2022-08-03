Galaxy ‘Car Wheel’ is captured by the James Webb telescope and draws attention for its curious appearance

The system is about 500 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of the Sculptor, and acquired its shape after a head-on collision between two galaxies.

Space Telescope Science Institute / NASA / AFP

Cartwheel and its companion galaxies, revealing details that are difficult to see in individual images alone



THE NASA, together with the space agencies of the United States and Europe and the ESA, released this Tuesday, 2, another image made by the James Webb space telescope, which captured the “Car Wheel” galaxy, besieged at about 500 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of the Sculptor, and which acquired its shape after a head-on collision between two galaxies. The impact caused two rings to expand from the center of the galaxy, “like ripples in the water of a tank after a stone is thrown into it,” NASA and ESA explained in a joint statement. In the center is a smaller white ring, while the outer ring, with its colored rays, has expanded across the Universe over 440 million years, the note adds. As the outside expands, it collides with the gas, which causes new stars to form. Behind the Chariot Wheel, two other smaller galaxies shine, and beyond them, even more structures can be seen. Studies from the image show that the Car Wheel galaxy is still in a “very transitory phase,” according to space agencies. happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve.”

This is not the first time that a photo of this system has been released. The Hubble telescope had already captured images of this rare ring galaxy, which was probably a spiral like the Milky Way before it was hit by a smaller galaxy. However, it is the first time that it is possible to see with unprecedented clarity, as the Webb telescope, launched in December 2021, has greater range to obtain the photographs. Webb’s ability to detect infrared light allowed it to pass through “an enormous amount of hot dust” that obscured the Chariot Wheel’s view of the galaxy, NASA and ESA said. In this way, the telescope has revealed new details about star formation in the galaxy, as well as the behavior of the supermassive black hole at its heart, the space agencies added. It was also possible to detect regions rich in hydrocarbons and other chemicals, as well as Earth-like dust. In mid-July, the NASA released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Webb is on a roll! 🤸 This new @NASAWebb near and mid-infrared composite image highlights the Cartwheel Galaxy, the result of a high-speed collision that occurred about 440 million years ago, along with two neighboring galaxies. Get the details: https://t.co/c8lEVBBlub pic.twitter.com/eVe8m0k6N7 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2022

*With information from AFP