Glove of Pedreiro is prohibited from wearing the shirts of the Selection, Vasco and CR7

Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, closed this week a sponsorship with Adidas, a German supplier of sporting goods. However, an exclusive agreement with the company prevents the young man from carrying out advertising actions with shirts from other sponsors.

Therefore, the young influencer will not be able to use shirts from clubs such as Vasco, his favorite team, and from other sporting goods distributors, such as PSG and the Brazilian team.

As well as Cristiano Ronaldo shirts, which Iran has already recorded videos using the clothes. With the exception of those used by the star at Manchester United, a club that is also sponsored by the brand.

The deal with Adidas was announced by both parties earlier this week. The youngster is in Europe, where he announced that he will meet Portugal, La Liga and that he will also be present in competitions such as the Champions League and the World Cup in Qatar.

