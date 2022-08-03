Google Play Store removes 17 apps with banking malware

The Google Play Store removed 17 DawDropper apps from the store that had the potential to compromise users’ devices with banking malware. The list includes productivity category apps and utilities such as document scanners, QR code readers, VPN services and call recorders.

These applications were identified by the security company, Trend Micro. The researchers said that droppers are apps specially designed to pass Play Store security checks. After that, they are able to download powerful and intrusive malware on the device such as Octo (Coper), Hydra, Ermac and TeaBot.

“DawDropper uses Firebase Realtime Database, a third-party cloud service, to evade detection and dynamically obtain a payload download address,” the Trend Micro researchers stated.

The Octo malware, in addition to disabling the Google Play Protect protection scan, is able to use virtual network computing (VNC) to record the victim’s device screen and thus steal personal information such as banking credentials, email addresses, passwords and PINs.

Check out the list of apps that were removed from the Google Play Store below:

Applications were identified by the security company, Trend Micro. Image: Reproduction/ The Hacker News.

Call Recorder APK (com.caduta.aisevsk)

Rooster VPN (com.vpntool.androidweb)

Super Cleaner- hyper & smart (com.j2ca.callrecorder)

Document Scanner – PDF Creator (com.codeword.docscann)

Universal Saver Pro (com.virtualapps.universalsaver)

Eagle Photo Editor (com.techmediapro.photoediting)

Call Recorder Pro+ (com.chestudio.callrecorder)

Extra Cleaner (com.casualplay.leadbro)

Crypto Utils (com.utilsmycrypto.mainer)

FixCleaner (com.cleaner.fixgate)

Just In: Video Motion (com.olivia.openpuremind)

com.myunique.sequencestore

com.flowmysequto.yamer

com.qaz.universalsaver

Lucky Cleaner (com.luckyg.cleaner)

Simpli Cleaner (com.scando.qukscanner)

Unicc QR Reader (com.qrdscannerratedx)

We previously released a list of malicious apps that are still present in the Google Play Store. These software do not have the ability to record screen like the ones mentioned above, but they are considered as malicious software as they aim to steal social media accounts, show the user intrusive advertisements and subscribe them to premium services.

Click here to access the list of 36 applications that contain some type of malware or adware. The recommendation is that if you have any of them on your Android device, uninstall them as soon as possible.

