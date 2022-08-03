Government of SP opens bid to buy 200 iPhones for PM officers for R$ 1 million | Sao Paulo

The Military Police of São Paulo opened a tender for the purchase of 200 functional cell phones for the corporation’s high-ranking officers. The brand does not appear in the auction notice, but the specifications of the model to be purchased are those of the iPhone 12. The offers made, even for a large amount, are for a price above the market rate, and the purchase amounts to R$ 1 million.

In the announcement, among the characteristics of the cell phone are the 128 GB memory, the “super retina XDR” screen, the water resistance, the dual camera, the portrait mode, the Face ID (facial recognition by the TrueDepth camera) and the processor of the Apple, the A14 Bionic.

“It is forbidden to offer devices with technological and constructive characteristics inferior to those established here”, says the document.

The public notice called for two offers to be made, one for 150 handsets and the other for 50. In the first one, a proposal was presented in which each cell phone will cost R$ 5,710, with a total value of R$ 856,500. In the second, the same device will cost R$ 6,185, totaling R$ 309,250. That is, the 200 devices will cost more than R$ 1 million.

In a survey on internet sales sites, the same model costs R$ 4,400 each. Other devices, of the Android type, with similar features, are more affordable: the Samsung Galaxy S20, for example, costs around R$ 2,000.

According to the Military Police, the purchase is part of the “technological modernization process of the institution, as well as the acquisition of other tools: neuromuscular incapacitation weapons, state-of-the-art lethal weapons, portable operational cameras, on-board telemetry system, thermal cameras for in fires, drones, lighter ballistic vests and smart road cameras.”

Also according to the corporation, the purchase is also justified because the equipment will be used to transmit sensitive data of occurrences, in addition to “sending images of the institution’s activities –which require a high degree of secrecy and security–, as well as in the strategic communication of operations police officers and in the operational planning of policing”.

The devices are intended for high-ranking officers of the corporation, since the privates (soldiers, corporals, sergeants and warrant officers) are not entitled to a functional cell phone. They use the staff or an outdated Android model, which is part of the vehicle, to record incidents and pass information to superiors, according to police officers heard by the police. GloboNews.

The PM also informs that the values ​​recorded in the bidding are only a reference for the reserve of the resource and, “at the time of acquisition, honoring free competition, the values ​​​​may decrease, according to market practice”, he said in a note.

The purchase, still according to the corporation, will only be carried out when there is an effective need for acquisition. “This tender is in the appeal phase and, therefore, has not yet been concluded. In addition, the purchase may not be completed if, at the time, it does not meet the principles of Convenience and Opportunity.”