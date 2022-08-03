Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Hate the Musical Episode

Grey’s Anatomy, over the years, presented everything to the fans. About to enter year 19 of the series, it is understood that the formula for success was made up of iconic moments, although some may not be that popular. Among these moments, which certainly contributed to the series entering its 19th season soon, is the controversial “musical episode”.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama that premiered in 2005 and since then it seems to be “unstoppable”. With 18 seasons currently running, its quality has been questioned over the years, amid an audience that has grown across platforms over the years.

And along that path is the musical episode, which took place during Season 7.

Like any other medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy follows the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they do their best to balance their personal and professional lives. In fact, the personal side often stands out, creating a lot of drama inside and outside the hospital.

Among the characters, lead Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) has dialogued over the course of 18 seasons with many fan-favorite characters, including Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). But the protagonist has also been through a variety of situations in that time – some fun and funny, some tragic and moving, and some just plain weird.

Among them, singing.

It turns out that Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd on the show) weren’t entirely on board with the idea of ​​a musical episode and didn’t exactly like the experience. So, they shared the sentiment with some critics and viewers.

Did music episode work?

The infamous musical episode finds itself in the seventh season of Grey’s Anatomy and revolves around the accident of Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). In the story, Callie sees her own spirit beside the car, and it is through this hallucination that she sees herself singing, as the doctors treating her gradually join her. And the singing continues throughout the episode.

Yes, the plot ended up allowing the actors of Grey’s Anatomy showcase their musical talents. But it turned out that this was not a fun experience for everyone in the cast.

In a recent episode of Ellen Pompeo’s “Tell Me” Podcast, the “series owner” opened up about the experience of filming a “musical episode” for Grey’s Anatomy, noting that it was “horrible”. And yet, how they were “horrified”.

Incidentally, Pompeo added that she warned the team that she would not be singing, even though she was committed to the episode. But she had to do it, and she stressed, “it’s not going to be good.” Likewise, the one who agreed with the colleague was Patrick Dempsey, who admitted to being “annoyed” by doing something that didn’t make sense to him at the time. However, when they watch it now, the thought is “well, at least they tried”. But Dempsey still insists on calling the episode “a big mistake”, as he pointed out in an interview with USA Today.

But what about the fans? Well, reactions are mixed. Some like it, thinking the episode worked due to the show’s musical influence at the time. However, others find it “complete nonsense”.

Analyzing calmly, the episode of Grey’s Anatomy it even works as an interesting twist, and the writers managed to fit the songs in a “natural” way for the scenes. But in fact, he doesn’t escape creating silly and uncomfortable moments for the actors who made him.

So, what’s your take on the episode?