“Harmed”; Benja throws in the towel and chooses ‘villains’ for unpleasant situation at Corinthians stadium

O Corinthians ended up disappointing the fans who filled the Neo Química Arena, losing to Flamengo by 2 to 0 and being far from winning a spot in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. The team led by Vítor Pereira was “crushed” by the opponent, who created many chances, in addition to the goals scored.

In the same way that happened against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, Timão needs a difference of 3 goals to advance, or 2 to take the dispute to penalties. What was seen on the field did not please the Corinthians at all, who saw an apathetic teamwithout power of reaction and that was lost after Arrascaeta had defeated Cássio.

Directly from the stadium, Benjamin Backin the “60 seconds with Benja”, vented: “Practically Corinthians eliminated in Libertadores. A ridiculous performance. Infinitely superior flamingo. I could have taken it on all fours if it wasn’t for Cassio. A night that even Balbuena had a disastrous performance”began the journalist, who criticized the inefficiency of the attackers:

“Corinthians that specialize in signing forwards who don’t score: Roger Guedes, Julio Moraes, Yuri Alberto. And Flamengo has four players who decide: Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol, Pedro. So it’s just a miracle now for Corinthians to qualify, which I think is practically impossible. Because in addition to the Flamengo team being superior, Corinthians today is an apathetic team”he added.

As if these negative comments weren’t enough, Benja also put the directors as the “villains”, precisely because they released 4 thousand tickets to cariocas, creating an unpleasant situation in the access to the Arena: “Congratulations to the Corinthians board, which released four thousand tickets for Flamengo fans and hindered the entry of Corinthians fans into the stadium. And now there’s the return game, right?”he concluded.