HBO Max in crisis? Warner Discovery removes films from the catalog

They can try to hide it, but nothing goes unnoticed by subscribers to streaming services. The week has already started with the shocking news about the cancellation of Batgirl. Now many users have noticed that Warner Bros. Discovery has quietly removed HBO Max original movies. But is HBO Max in crisis? Yeah, it seems that not even the giants escape the boletos.

As reported by IndieWire, The Wrap and Variety, the removal of movies and series from HBO Max, as well as Discovery+, is part of an effort to ease the company’s billion-dollar debt. In this way, productions with low performance will be discounted as write-offs (type of deduction).

In addition, due to the service’s merger with Discovery+, it is likely that 70% of HBO Max employees will be laid off. With this, original productions will be transferred entirely to the HBO channel, which means the end of Max Originals.

Productions removed from HBO Max

So far six original films have already been removed from the platform. the remake of witches’ convention, by Robert Zemeckis and Locked Down, starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Like this An American Pickleby Seth Rogen, and moonshot, a sci-fi featuring Cole Sprouse. Furthermore, superintelligence with Melissa McCarhty, and charm city kings, by director Angel Manuel Soto. The productions are no longer in the catalogue, however they are still available on VOD for rent and purchase.

Batgirl’s cancellation caused quite a shock

Last Tuesday (2), the news of Batgirl’s cancellation took everyone by surprise. That’s because the film was already in the final stages of post-production. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. made this decision due to the film being over budget. A total of US$ 90 million (about R$ 475 million) was spent. Therefore, the production will not be shown in theaters, nor will it be available on streaming.

One of the reasons for the high cost was due to the pandemic, which resulted in postponements and extra spending on security protocols against the virus. Actress Leslie Grace would play the female version of Batman.

