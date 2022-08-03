HBO Max: movies and series arriving on the platform in August 2022

Woman with platinum blonde hair and golden headdress
House of the Dragon HBO/Reproduction

August is here and we have news coming in the catalog of HBO Max. Among the platform’s releases this month, we have new comedy and drama films, the long-awaited spin-off of Game of Thrones and fourth season of the culinary reality show of Selena Gomez. Come check it out more!

Travelers: Lost in Time – August 5

The film tells the story of Leo, a very creative boy who will do anything to create a time machine in search of his father – who he believes is trapped in the past.

Am I OK? – August 11th

The comedy-drama film starring Dakota Johnson also debuts on the platform this month. In it, audiences will follow the journey of self-discovery of Lucy, a young woman from Los Angeles who can’t understand why her relationships with men don’t work.

Two women lying side by side on a bed
Am I Okay? HBO Max/Disclosure
House of the Dragon – August 21

It’s time to check out the new project of the universe of game of Thrones! The series, which will tell the events before the plot of the series beloved by the audience, will focus on the family’s past. Targaryen.

4th season of Selena + Chef

She’s back! With new chapters, the public will follow new culinary adventures from Selena Gomez – who is getting better and better as a chef, but still with some troubles… Hahaha!

Looking forward to the releases HBO Max this month?

