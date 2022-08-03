HBO Max removes Max Originals-labeled movies from its catalog

HBO Max has been quietly removing several movies from its roster, including some that were Warner Bros. productions. exclusive to streaming.

According to Variety, the move appears to be part of Warner Bros. Discovery to cut costs. In recent weeks, at least six Warner Bros. were removed from the HBO Max catalog, all bearing the “Max Originals” seal.

Among them are “Our Dreams from Mars,” a science fiction film starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; “Superintelligence,” a dystopian comedy starring Melissa McCarthy; the remake of “The Witches Convention” with Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock; the Seth Rogen comedy “An American Pickle”; “Confinement” with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor; and “Charm City Kings”, by director Angel Manuel Soto.

The removal of the films was pointed out by Reddit users, in a forum in which they discussed the cancellation of the movie “Batgirl”, also by Warner Bros., which, even though fully filmed and in post-production, will not even be released in theaters, HBO Max or any other platform.

Additionally, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill comedy reboot was supposed to release July 28 on HBO Max, but has been removed from the release schedule.

While streaming platforms constantly remove and add content, it’s not that common that Warner Bros. Discovery did not announce the removal of six films from Warner Bros. exclusive for streaming from the HBO Max catalogue.

Now, the movies are only available on rental platforms, and “Our Dreams from Mars” entered the platform about 3 months ago. It is possible that the removal of these films is part of a strategy by Warner Bros. Discovery to obtain streaming content payment obligations for underperforming content.

On the other hand, an unreleased film such as the remake of “House Party”, called “House Party”, may only be counted as a tax break, which is what Warner Bros. Discovery do with “Batgirl” and “Scoob: Holiday Haunt”, animation that was also shelved by the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to comment on the removal of the films from the HBO Max catalog.

