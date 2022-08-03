High temperature with M.2 SSD? Cooler with FAN can drop to 33°C

SSD controller slows down by up to 52 ºC using the cooler with the fan activated

THE JONSBOa company specialized in producing cases and equipment for cooling components, announced a cooler designed to cool SSD M.2, it has a 20 mm fan that is capable of performing up to 14,000 rotations per minute, being essential to cool the SSD carrying heat generated by the SSD, providing lower temperatures when using M.2 SSDs.

This novelty of JONSBO will serve users, mainly enthusiasts, who like to leave their internal PC components at the lowest possible temperature, the tests released by the company guarantee up to 33 ºC less on the SSD using the cooler with the 20 mm fan.

In the test disclosed, where the company used the Samsung 980 PRO SSD 500GBit is possible to identify that NAND Flash temperature is reduced by up to 33ºC when comparing the use of SSD without any kind of heat sink, where the temperature reaches up to 76 ºCwith the same SSD using the JONSBO cooler with the FAN on, where the result is 43 ºC.

The tests also show that when using only the cooler from JONSBOas a heatsink and without connecting the fan, the result is 14 ºC less compared to using no heatsink on the same SSD.

The SSD controller also benefits from the use of the fan with a fan, as in the tests the component reaches 43 ºC using the fan on, while with the fan off it reaches 69 ºC, and reaches a temperature of 95 ºC without using any type. of cooling.

The product is 24.5 mm wide, 74.5 mm deep, 27 mm high and weighs 60 g.

Via: guru3d