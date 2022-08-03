How about catching a movie during the week? Check the schedule in London

Since the theaters have reopened, we have been able to follow many wonderful premieres that have sold out and sold out sessions. Without a doubt, going to a movie was really missed, after all, it’s the perfect program to go with family, with your boyfriend, with friends, with whoever you want! Continues after advertising And the most interesting thing is that the cinemas are open every day, even on weekdays, those days when we usually don’t have anything to do fun. So, to take your mind off the whole midweek routine, nothing better than a movie! Check the schedule, sessions and prices of cinemas in Londrina from Monday to Friday:

ANIMATION

DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE

Directed by: Jared Stern. With Marcelo Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Duda Espinoza. DC Super Pets follows Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped by Lex Luthor (Maron Maron), Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) forms a team of pets that have been given superpowers: a dog named Ace (Kevin Hart), who becomes super strong. and indestructible. Cineflix Aurora – 2pm, 3pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, 6.30pm and 8.45pm. -Promotions (valid except on holidays, optional points, previews and special events): From Monday to Friday, everyone pays half price (R$ 15.00) Cinemark Boulevard – 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm, 4:30 pm, 6:15 pm, 8:50 pm. -Promotions: At Cinemark, presenting a document for half price or being a Bradesco Cartão, Bradesco Prime, Vivo Valoriza and Elo customer pay half price! (BRL 12.00) Multiplex Catuaí – 14:20, 15:30, 16:30, 17:40, 19:00, 19:50, 21:10. -Promotions: From Monday to Friday, everyone pays half price (R$ 15.00) Cineystem Norte Shopping – 2pm, 3pm, 4.10pm, 5.10pm, 6.20pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. -Promotions (valid except on holidays, optional points, previews and special events): From Monday to Wednesday, everyone pays half price (R$ 15.00) Cine Villa Rica – 3pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm. -Promotions (valid except on holidays, optional points, previews and special events): From Tuesday and Wednesday everyone pays half price (R$ 13.00)

COMEDY

PLUFT THE GHOST

Directed by: Rosane Svartman. With Juliano Cazarré, Lolla Belli, Cleber Salgado. The girl Maribel and the ghost who is terrified of people develop an unexpected friendship. One day, she is kidnapped by the pirate Perna de Pau, who wants to use her to find the treasure left by her grandfather, the late Captain Bonança Rainbow. In the abandoned house where the old man lived, Maribel waits for the help of the sailors Sebastião, João and Juliano, close friends of the old captain, who go on a clumsy search for the girl. Cineflix Aurora – at 2:45 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – at 14:45.

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU

Dir. Kyle Balda. With Leandro Hassum, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. Cineflix Aurora – at 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:20 pm. Cinemark Boulevard – at 2:50 pm, 3:15 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7:20 pm, 8:10 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – at 2:45 pm, 3:55 pm, 5:50 pm, 7:45 pm. Multiplex Catuaí – at 15:00, 15:30, 17:00, 17:30, 19:00, 19:30, 21:00.

HORROR

THE BLACK PHONE

Dir. Scott Derrickson. With Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw and Ethan Hawke. A 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer in a soundproof basement where the boy’s screams cannot be heard. On the basement wall, Finney finds an old telephone. When the device rings, the boy can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate. Meanwhile, Finney’s best friend has dreams that indicate where he might be and races against time to rescue her friend before it’s too late. Cineflix Aurora – at 7:30 pm and 9:50 pm. Cinemark Boulevard – at 5:30 pm, 7:40 pm, 9:00 pm, 9:40 pm. Multiplex Catuaí – at 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – 17:05, 19:20, 21:45.

DRAMA

ELVIS

Dir. Baz Luhrmann. With Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. The Elvis Presley biopic follows decades of the artist’s life and rise to fame, starting from the singer’s relationship with his controlling manager “Colonel” Tom Parker. The story delves into the dynamic between the singer and his manager for more than 20 years in partnership, using the ever-evolving US landscape and Elvis’ loss of innocence over the years as a singer. In the midst of his journey and career, Elvis will meet Priscilla Presley, the source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life. Cineflix Aurora – at 3:10 pm, 6:20 pm and 9:30 pm. Cinemark Boulevard – at 5:30 pm and 7:40 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – at 9:30 pm. Multiplex Catuaí – at 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Cine Villa Rica – at 3 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 9 pm.

ACTION

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Dir. Taika Waititi. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. On a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Cineflix Aurora – at 4:45 pm, 7:15 pm, 9:45 pm. Cinemark Boulevard – at 2:40 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:45 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:20 pm CineSystem Norte Shopping – at 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 9:55 pm. Multiplex Catuaí – 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 9:30 pm, 10 pm.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski. Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly. In the sequel to Top Gun: Raging Aces, we follow the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, an old-fashioned Navy pilot who has collected many decorations, combat medals and great recognition for the amount of enemy planes shot down in the last 30 years. However, none of this was enough for his career to take off, as he stopped being a captain and became an instructor. Cineflix Aurora – at 9:20 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – at 9:40 pm.

CLASSIC

BLADE RUNNER THE ANDROID HUNTER (1982)