Huracán sends new demands to Santos, and negotiation for Franco Cristaldo cools

The negotiation between Santos and Huracán, from Argentina, for midfielder Franco Cristaldo took a turn this Tuesday. After accepting Peixe’s offer, the board of the Argentine club sent new demands for the purchase of the athlete. With that, the negotiation cooled down.

Huracán asked an investment fund to advance the value of the transaction in installments and requested an additional 48 hours to analyze financial matters. The information was released by UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The attitude ended up irritating Santos, who should give up the deal. The negotiation, by the way, was not easy from the beginning. Several offers were refused, until the Argentines finally accepted the proposal of about R$ 18 million from Peixe. The value, therefore, pleases foreigners, but the form of payment is not.

Cristaldo is currently the number 10 of Huracán and has a contract valid until the end of 2024. This season, he has already played 25 matches, of which he started in 24. He still has seven goals and seven assists.

On the other hand, Alvinegro Praiano keeps an eye on another midfielder. This is Luan, from Corinthians. The 2017 King of America is leaning against Timão and can be loaned for free to the Vila Belmiro club.

