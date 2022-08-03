“I feel compelled to try”

Corinthians is vice-leader of the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 38 points, four less than the leader and five behind the first place outside the G4 of the competition. With the team’s good phase in the season, the president Duílio Monteiro Alvesis thinking big and dreams of a European football striker.

During an interview with the podcast ‘Ulyssescast’the representative stated that he dreams of hiring Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the interest, the representative revealed that he never made any proposal for the Portuguese, but that he monitors the market according to the size of Timão. It is worth noting that recently, Cristiano Ronaldo came close to leaving the Manchester Unitedfrom England, but there was no interest in the market in his hiring.

“It’s true (the desire to have Cristiano Ronaldo). I dream big. It’s Corinthians, c***!”. Isn’t Willian there? Renato (Augusto) there? It was before Vítor (Pereira). I don’t know if he’ll make it or not. We don’t try, we don’t probe, there’s no way. But we keep an eye out. Suddenly, the guy wants to play in Brazil. Why not?!”, questioned.

At the start of the season, the board of Corinthians even negotiated with two heavyweight athletes in international marketbeing the Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. Both were at the end of their contract, but did not reach an agreement with Timão. Duílio admitted the conversations, but celebrated the denials, since after he managed to agree on the hiring of Yuri Alberto.

“Suárez and Cavani, we talked. I personally spoke with the prosecutors, brother of Cavani, representative of Suárez, to find out numbers and possibilities. Nothing else. We could have made a proposal (to Suárez), tried him now, but it’s not our priority anymore. Today we have Yuri Alberto, younger. If you ask (coach) Vítor (Pereira) today, I’m not sure who he would choose. He wants younger players, who can play more often, with more intensity. But we talked, with Suárez, Cavani, why not?”.