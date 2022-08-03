After three universe movies Star Warslooks like John Boyega wants away from big franchises for a while. In an interview given to Men’s Healththe British actor stated that he has no plans to become part of the MCU so early.

“That’s not the vision for me right now. I want to do things with nuance, I want to donate my services to original independent films that come up with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s very difficult to surpass Iron Man in this universe.”said Boyega.

Boyega’s next film will be The King Woman. The historical drama is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and starring Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch. The trailer follows the first official images released by Sony last Tuesday (5), which show the look of Nanisca and other characters.

The film’s plot will show Nanisca as the general of Dahomey’s army, who will have the help of the newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad) to combat invading forces seeking “violate their honor, enslave their people and destroy everything they have built in life“.

the debut of The King Woman is scheduled for the day September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.

