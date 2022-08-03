‘I wanted it to be accessible to everyone’, laments young woman undergoing treatment with cannabidiol oil | Profession Reporter

Maria Eugênia Novaes, a 20-year-old student from São Paulo, was diagnosed with refractory epilepsy at age 12. She has had several tests since then and has been hospitalized a few times, but as the severity of the crises continued and the traditional treatments were not working, he ended up looking for other treatments.
“I convulsed on the stairs, fell backwards. My brother was at home and found me; I opened my head and had 15 stitches. My mother sent e-mails to all the doctors in São Paulo and asked for directions, until I was called by a doctor in the United States. He asked if I could use cannabidiol oil and redo the tests. So I started testing it and it’s really good. The good thing is that it has almost no side effects and, in my case, for example , helped a lot”, he recalls.
For four years, Maria Eugenia has associated conventional medicines with two doses of medical cannabis imported from the USA. A glass she uses costs R$ 5 thousand; lasts a month and a half. To legally import, her family got an authorization from Anvisa.
“I would really like not to have to take any medication, I would really like not to have epilepsy anymore, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore, right? I think it will continue my whole life and, until then, I’ll take cannabidiol oil. I would like it to be accessible to everyone”, he says.
Edition of 02/08/2022 – Medical Cannabis