In agreement with São Paulo, Nahuel Bustos leaves for Brazil

Nahuel Bustos is on his way to Brazil. In agreement with São Paulo, the Argentine striker should arrive in São Paulo this Tuesday to visit the facilities of his new club, which hired him on loan from the City Group.

In her social networks, the player’s wife published a photo next to Nahuel Bustos and the couple’s son at the Cordoba Airport, in Argentina, with a Brazilian flag, indicating the departure towards São Paulo.

Nahuel Bustos played the last two seasons for Girona, from Spain, a club that belongs to the City Group. There, the forward scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 45 games played in the 2021/22 season. In the 2020/21 season, he scored twice and made three passes in 36 matches.

Going through a serious financial crisis, São Paulo bet on the good relationship that Julio Casares has with the managers of the City Group to enable the arrival of Nahuel Bustos, who could have been loaned to any other club that is part of the conglomerate.

Last week, Nahuel Bustos showed interest in defending São Paulo, a key factor for the advancement of negotiations. At Tricolor, the Argentine striker will be joined by compatriots Jonathan Calleri and Giuliano Galoppo.

Nahuel Bustos can play as a striker and also on the sides of the field, as speed is one of his attributes. The Argentine arrives at Morumbi as the 11th reinforcement for the current season. In addition to him, Jandrei, Rafinha, Nikão, Alisson, Patrick, Colorado, André Anderson, Marcos Guilherme, Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves arrived in 2022.

Nahuel Bustos will be the sixth foreign player in the São Paulo squad. Arboleda (Ecuador), Gabriel Neves (Uruguay), Colorado (Colombia), Galoppo (Argentina) and Calleri (Argentina) are the other tricolor athletes born outside Brazil.

