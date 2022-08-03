Inter lineup: Mano commands training in Lima and should repeat team against Melgar | International

Inter held their last training session this Wednesday morning in Lima before facing Melgar for the Sudamericana, in the only activity on Peruvian soil. This Thursday’s match, at the Estadio Monumental de la UNSA, in Arequipa, takes place at 19:15 (Brasilia time).

Mano led training at Estadio Monumental “U”, home of Universitario, one of the most popular clubs in Peru. The team that will take the field against Melgar should be the same team that won Atlético-MG last Sunday, in Beira-Rio.

Author of two goals against Galo, Mauricio should continue among the holders. Even recovered from muscle injuries, Alan Patrick and Taison will be options for the second half.

Inter training at the Monumental Stadium “U”, in Lima, Peru — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

Inter arrived in Peru this Tuesday. After spending the night in Lima and training in the morning, the Colorado delegation will continue on a chartered flight this afternoon to Arequipa, where the departure will take place.

Inter’s likely lineup has: Daniel; Busts, Market, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena; Mauritius, Wanderson and Alemão.

The confrontation against Melgar is valid for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. The return takes place on another Thursday, the 11th, also at 19:15, in Beira-Rio. The winner faces Independiente del Valle or Deportivo Táchira in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

