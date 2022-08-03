Is Brad Pitt’s New Movie Worth Watching? Rotten Tomatoes Note Gives Clues Rolling Stone

The feature, which debuts later this week, was finally evaluated by the renowned platform. Check out the review and trailer!

After receiving an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodin 2020, Brad Pitt now plays a murderer in Bullet trainnew movie from Sony. On the morning of this Tuesday, 02, a few days before its premiere, then, the action feature was evaluated by the Rotten Tomatoes.

directed by David Leitch (deadpool 2), the production is an adaptation of Maria Beetlework written by Kotaro Isaka. It tells the story of five assassins who, aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka, discover that their missions are linked.

+++READ MORE: Bullet Train: Brad Pitt is a clumsy killer led by Sandra Bullock in trailer; watch

Full of adrenaline, action and several fight scenes, Bullet trainArrived to Rotten Tomatoes with 75% approval. In total, the film received 28 reviews from critics, with 21 being positive and 7 negative, which earned it an average of 6.7/10.

It is interesting to point out that, in addition to Brad Pittthe cast of the feature still has the renowned actress Sandra Bullock (Gravity), which interprets Maria Beetle. The actress took on the role instead of Lady Gagawho ended up dropping out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

+++READ MORE: Bullet Train: Why did Lady Gaga give up the role? director responds

Joey King (The Kissing Tent), Michael Shannon (The Man of Steel), Andrew Koji (warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (eternal), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (King’s Man: Inception) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) are also part of the production, which, in Brazil, has its premiere in theaters scheduled for next Thursday, August 4th. Check out the official trailer!