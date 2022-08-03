Is it possible to earn up to R$ 100 per day?

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the premise of micro-task apps. In these money-making apps, users receive small payments for completing simple activities – such as watching videos, reading the news, filling out questionnaires, answering surveys, and more. However, the public wants to know: how to find alternatives that really pay in 2022?

If you want to make money online, first of all, be careful. An essential tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers, especially when they involve registration and referral links. In addition, it is worth prioritizing famous platforms and applications with a proven reputation. With that in mind, check out our review of 4 apps to make money below and see if they live up to their promises.

Apps to earn money – Current

According to Brazilian youtubers, the Current app pays “more than R$50 per day” to national users. The app, first of all, is also on the Play Store with the title “Earn Cash Rewards”. According to the app’s description, users guarantee profits by listening to music, watching videos and performing other simple activities. In the comments, users reveal that Current is not worth it for those who want to profit from the internet. After all, the value of payments does not compensate for the time spent on the platform.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.current.android. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

cashing

Among the Play Store micro-task apps, Cashing is relatively popular. Currently, about 100,000 people have already downloaded the platform. According to the app’s official page, users earn money by answering surveys, sharing the referral link, and performing other simple activities.. The platform’s prints suggest that Cashing pays via Pix. However, it was not possible to confirm this information. In Google Play reviews, users reveal that Cashing was once good, but after a recent update, it started to show great instability.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cashingltd.cashiing. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

pix cookies

The Cookies Pix app is still a novelty on the Play Store. Currently, only 1,000 people have downloaded the app. The platform design is quite simple. In other words, everything suggests that the app is a creation of amateurs. Users apparently can earn money by playing games, watching ads and sharing the referral link. Due to the low number of downloads, comments have not yet been released. Therefore, we don’t know if the app keeps its payment promises.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nextgames.cookiespix. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Apps to earn money – Workana

Finally, many youtubers tout Workana as an “easy money” app. However, this is not true. Workana is not a task app, but an online work platform. So, you can earn real money with the alternative. However, it is not possible to profit without making effort. To secure payments, there’s no secret: you have to work. In addition, the platform is only worthwhile for freelance professionals.

Still have questions about Workana? Check out all the information about the platform at www.workana.com.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.