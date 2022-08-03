“It was nice to see”; Neto ‘craves’ elimination from Corinthians and is enchanted by 2 holders in Flamengo

O Flamengo didn’t give Corinthians any chances and took the lead in the search for a spot in the Libertadores semifinals, winning 2-0 and being able to lose by up to 1 goal difference on the next 9th, at Maracanã. The team led by Dorival Júnior created the best opportunities and could have even scored more goals, but stopped in good defenses by Cássio.

The repercussion of the supporters was very large, positively on the Mais Querido side, but negatively on the Corinthians side. One of the most famous alvinegro fans is Grandchild, who always gives controversial statements, before and after the games. This time, during the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Wednesday (3), the presenter threw in the towel:

“It’s a monstrous difference between Flamengo and Corinthians. It’s not open, it’s over. Corinthians is out of Libertadores, with merits from Flamengo, conscience, a team well trained by Dorival. It was nice to see Flamengo play. Corinthians doesn’t have a team to face Flamengo the way they played”said the former player.

In addition, he made a point of praising 2 names from Rubro-Negro, in addition to saying that the score came cheap to Timão: “You can’t face Flamengo. Gabigol is a monster, Arrascaeta is a phenomenon. If they push harder, it would be 3.4 to 0. Corinthians didn’t have the strength to create, they didn’t go up, yes, the players didn’t stop running, I’m not going to criticize anyone here, because I could see the superiority of Flamengo. It’s another level”he added.