‘It’s not cats or dogs’: Pig shelter fills up after abandonment of animals bought as pets | agribusiness

A pig shelter in Arizona, United States, has reached its maximum capacity. Since its inception in 2017, Better Piggies Rescue received around 800 pigs. Many of the animals have already been relocated or adopted.

A total of 143 pigs are currently being treated, including pigs saved from the slaughterhouse, extreme abuse and medically compromised.

After reaching maximum capacity, the organization stopped receiving new animals.

The theme became noticeable, after some people bought piggies during the pandemic. Once the animal grew, the owners realized they couldn’t continue to care for him, says Dwight Dixon, manager of rescue operations at Better Piggies Rescue.

The manager says many breeders use terms like “mini pigs”, “micropigs” or “tea cup pigs” when advertising animals for sale. “And a lot of people don’t understand that even though it’s a creative twist on words, these animals get much bigger,” Dixon said.

Currently, the Better Piggies Rescue is receiving 3-5 surrender requests per day. “And as we also help rescue with government agencies, we are arranging 6 to 10, sometimes more than 12 rescue calls per month.”

With the cost of inflation rising, Dixon is aware that some of the surrender requests can also be related to the cost of caring for a pig.

“It’s definitely one thing because, you know, horses, cattle, I mean just pigs in general, the feed costs that we’ve noticed over the last 18 months, to get our feed in bulk has gone up. The price that used to be $21 per bag of food – we eat three a day – is now over $30 per bag.”

