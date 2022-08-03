Jamie Lee Curtis will be in Haunted Mansion

Disney decided to call those who understand horror and Jamie Lee Curtis is a more than confirmed presence in the movie Haunted Mansion. She will play the character of Madame Leota, a ghost who lives in the place. The actress joins already cast Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson as several of the big stars that will be in the production, with the rest of the cast to be confirmed.

The film will be based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name, following the examples of Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise. Another attraction that may be about to win the big screen is Tower of Terror, which should have Scarlett Johansson directing and starring in another adaptation. The latter hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but the only thing really missing is an official announcement from the company. With the D23 coming, this shouldn’t last long.

The terror rooted in Jamie Lee Curtis

It is worth remembering that Jamie Lee Curtis will end his participation in the franchise that launched his career soon. Halloween Ends is coming and will be released in Brazilian theaters on October 13, 2022. That is, there are only two months left to see the final conflict between your iconic character and Michael Myers.

