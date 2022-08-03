Johnny Depp is accused again in lawsuit against Amber Heard: 47 million dollars

When everyone believed that the soap opera Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was completed in June, when the actress was ordered to pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband, new court documents have been unearthed and appear to warrant a second season in court.

A document with more than 6000 pages, acquired for more than 3 million dollars thanks to a crowdfunding made by fans of Johnny Depp (who wanted to find more accusations against Heard) showed that the actress’ team claimed that she suffered millionaire financial losses.

According to information released by The Daily Beast, Heard’s lawyers said she lost at least $47 million to $50 million over a period of 3 to 5 years because of the defamation statements Johnny Depp made against him. Is it over there.

The actress’ team Aquaman claimed that she was on the same level as stars like Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Jason Momoa and Chris Pine – who were on the rise at the time – but ended up losing career opportunities (due to the ex-husband’s accusations).

The argument, however, was refused, as the judge considered that these actors were already bigger than Amber at the time of the events.

More cash losses

Heard’s lawyers further claimed that the actress suffered further financial losses when she withdrew from receiving “tens of millions of dollars” at the time of her divorce.

They recalled that Johnny Depp filmed the fifth film in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean when the couple were still married and that Heard would therefore be entitled to receive half the amount Disney paid the artist to star in the film.

The Daily Beast website also reported that Depp earned $33 million from the fourth film in the franchise, meaning he probably earned the same or more to make the fifth.

At the time, Heard refused to receive the amount on the grounds that their fight was not about money.

Ultimately, the trial ended on June 1 when the jury found Heard guilty of defaming her ex-husband and ordered her to pay him $10.35 million.

Depp, in turn, was also ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million for the same reason.

Heard filed an appeal earlier this month. Now, with these documents coming to light, the situation could end up creating some pressure on the part of the public to have the trial resumed and the verdict overturned.

Anyway, you have to wait for the scenes of the next episodes.

