JOHNNY DEPP is accused of drugging ex before sexual intercourse; understand the case

Johnny Depp has your name involved in yet another supposed court case after your ex-girlfriendthe actress Ellen Barkinreveal that the actor offered him drugs before your first sexual intercourse.

AMBER HEARD JOHNNY DEPP

after victory of Johnny Depp at the judgment against his ex-wife, Amber Heardanother girlfriend of the star came out accusing him of being a ‘verbally abusive drunk’.

JOHNNY DEPP ELLEN BARKIN

Ellen Barkin starred in the work “Thirteen Men and a New Secret” and participated in the movie “Fear and Delirium” together with Johnny Deppat the time they had a relationship.

The actress said that in first sexual intercourse that have, Johnny Depp gave you the drug methaqualonea sedative and hypnoticof brand quality.

According to Ellen, Johnny Depp was ‘incredibly charming‘, but it was surrounded by a world of violence‘like most of the aggressors‘.

JOHNNY DEPP IS ACCUSED OF BEING ABUSIVE BY ANOTHER EX-GIRLFRIEND

Furthermore, she said that her ex-boyfriend despised people he thought were beneath him and was constantly drunk or drugged.

“He was drunk all the time, most of the time. He is scandaloushe is verbally abusive. And these things you can see.”

Ellen Barkin added that Johnny Depp already threw a bottle of wine towards him when they were in a hotel in Las Vegas, which was the fuse so that she end the relationship.