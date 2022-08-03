Katy Perry throws pizza at fans at Las Vegas nightclub

Katy Perry at a Variety event. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry went to honor her friend Mia Moretti’s show at a Las Vegas nightclub last Sunday (31) and ended up stealing the spotlight from the event by taking an unusual attitude. The singer decided to distribute food to fans at the venue.

In fact, she threw pieces of pizza at those present at the resorts World club in the US city and ended up being caught in a video that went viral on social media.

“She throwing the pieces of pizza like this: Eat your poor, I don’t know if you eat every day so eat!”, joked an internet user. “Katy Perry throwing pizza slices to gays at the nightclub…A mother feeding her babies. It’s biology,” commented another profile.

The pop diva appears dancing in the DJ booth, when she takes a pizza box, takes her piece and throws the rest to the presents as if she were handing out prizes or dollar bills. Check out:

In April, it was announced that the 37-year-old singer is putting her Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for US$19,475 million, which is equivalent to almost R$93 million at the current price.

According to People, the property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus parking for dozens of cars, on-site security, a sauna, private gym, swimming pool, and a wood-paneled library and fireplace.

With a privileged view, facing the canyon, the house is covered by vines and surrounded by a large lawn with an infinity pool, outdoor living area and terrace.

There are also marble bathrooms and fireplace inside the master suite. It is worth mentioning that the mansion region is marked by having hosted other celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

