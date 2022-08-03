Ketlen Vieira asks for fight against Amanda Nunes: “I conquered that right” | combat

Who was very interested in the main event of UFC 277 last Saturday was Brazilian Ketlen Vieira. Second place in the bantamweight ranking, the athlete from the Nova União team cheered her compatriot Amanda Nunes in the rematch against Julianna Peña. However, now it’s time to put the fans aside and get down to business: the “Leoa” is now the obstacle to the dreamed-up win of the UFC belt. In an interview with the podcast World of Fight this week, Ketlen defended why she should be the next challenger. (Listen by clicking on the player below!)

– I earned the right to be next. I won two champions in a row – the only athlete to do that was Amanda Nunes. I won this right to be the next challenger, we really want that. (…) Amanda didn’t sweep the category, there are still athletes at the top that she didn’t face – in this case, I’m one of them, I didn’t have a chance – declared the Amazon.

1 of 3 Ketlen Vieira asked for a fight for the straight belt or, if Amanda stays still, for the interim bantamweight belt — Photo: Getty Images Ketlen Vieira asked for a fight for the linear belt or, if Amanda stays still, for the interim bantamweight belt — Photo: Getty Images

With Amanda Nunes out indefinitely to recover from the injuries suffered in the rematch with Peña and the possibility of his next fight happening at featherweight, Ketlen has a suggestion: make an interim belt for the division.

– I don’t know what’s going to happen, what Amanda is going to do, if she’s going to want to stay a long time (stopped), if she’s going to come back and defend the top weight belt. The only thing I know is that the division cannot be held back, as it has been several times, it has to rotate, and if it is not going to fight, if it is going to be stopped for a long time, they could put an interim belt at stake. We saw at the last event that this happened (in the men’s flyweight). I really deserve this opportunity, I earned it, I’m not asking for any nonsense. I beat two former champions and I deserve the title fight.

If the fight against the reigning champion comes to fruition, Ketlen guarantees that he saw gaps on Saturday that he could exploit.

– If it was a fight between me and Amanda, I would love for her to fight left-handed. I spent a lot of time training with a left-hander to face Holly (Holm) and I’m very comfortable against a left-hander, because we’re mirrored and you see the opponent all the time open to you. I particularly prefer to fight an athlete on a left-handed basis. Another detail is that Amanda is not a natural left-hander. It would be a strategy for Julianna, if she kicked her leg, she would go back to the natural base, she is not used to being hit left-handed. She could have explored.

2 of 3 Julianna Peña (bottom) presented risks to Amanda Nunes (top) in the ground game — Photo: Getty Images Julianna Peña (bottom) presented risks to Amanda Nunes (top) in the ground game — Photo: Getty Images

– There was a moment when Julianna came to fit a arm lock in it, Amanda defended well by going over the top, but she should have done more variations, more transitions. (…) She just went from arm lock for shoulder blade. She should have gone to the foot, back to the triangle, go to the armbar, transition more. Amanda, in addition to being very strong, was giving almost twice as much as Julianna, we saw a very big difference in size. You being smaller, being on the bottom, having all that blood to make it difficult, she should have made more variations-she analyzed her.

The podcast also discussed in depth Amanda Nunes’ victory at UFC 277, the fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in the Octagon, the future of Alexandre Pantoja and the main fights of UFC Marreta x Hill.

Click below to listen to the Mundo da Luta podcast on your favorite aggregator:

Knockout of the Week Candidates

Brandon Moreno – liver kick at UFC 277 (at 4:37 of the video below)

Best Moments from UFC 277

Iago Torres – Spinning Kick to the Head in Action Fight Championship

Artem Abdullin – stake driver at Hardcore FC 36

End of the Week Candidates

Alexandre Pantoja – crossface at UFC 277 (at 3:05 of the video above)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani – modified armbar on LFA 137 (at 3:19 of the video below)

LFA 137 Best Moments

Vulgar Karamov – triangle on Rizin 35

3 out of 3 UFC has Sledgehammer and TUF final live and only in Combat! UFC has Sledgehammer and TUF final live and only in Combat!