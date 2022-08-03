Lack of education? Eating with your hands and with your mouth open is the right thing to do, says scientist

Most are amazed to read the title, right? This is because all our lives we have been taught to eat with our mouths closed, which is synonymous with good manners, and to use cutlery correctly, something related to etiquette – as well as not being able to put our elbows on the table.

However, for Charles Spence, a scientist at the University of Oxford, one of the most respected in the world, we were taught the wrong way and, in fact, eating with our mouths open or using our hands can have important benefits for the meal experience.

Eating with your mouth open and using your hands instead of cutlery is the right thing to do, says scientist. Image: shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

As disclosed by The globe, Spence, who is head of the university’s Crossmodal Research lab, explains that foods contain volatile organic compounds such as esters, ketones, terpenoids and aldehydes, which make up a dish’s characteristic aromas and flavors. Chewing with your mouth open makes these and other aromatic compounds reach the back of your nose, which increases smells and our eating experience.

“Parents instill good manners in their children, extolling the virtues of chewing politely with your mouth closed. However, chewing with your mouth open can actually help to release more volatile organic compounds, contributing to our sense of smell and general perception.

The professor points out that the noise we make when eating with our mouths open – and which bothers so many people – is actually the trigger for the pleasure of eating. French fries and apples, for example, are two foods considered the most pleasant when the “sound of crunching is amplified”.

“To better hear the crunch of an apple, a potato chip, a carrot stick, a cookie, a crusty bread or a handful of popcorn, we must always abandon our manners and chew with an open mouth,” he says.

Regarding the use of hands – to the joy of children and terror of parents – the scientist says that the action is beneficial in the same proportion as eating with the mouth open, as touch also plays an important role in how we enjoy food. .

“Feeling the smooth, organic texture of an apple’s skin in our hand before biting into it will likely contribute to a greater appreciation of the juicy, sweet crunch from the first bite. So does the feeling of grains of salt sticking to your fingers when eating French fries with your hands. Our sense of touch is also vital in our perception of food on the palate.”

So, will you adhere to the new practices?

