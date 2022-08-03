Lenny Kravitz thrills fans with a birthday message for Jason Momoa even after the actor splits up with his ex – Monet

+



The photo shared by Lenny Kravitz to celebrate the birthday of friend Jason Momoa (Photo: Instagram)

Musician Lenny Kravitz touched his fans and followers on social media by making a post celebrating the birthday of actor Jason Momoa. The publication drew attention to the fact that the two are ex-husbands of actress and singer Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz shared a photo of him riding his motorcycle with Momoa.

Actor Jason Momoa with singer Lisa Bonet at the launch of Aquaman (Photo: Getty Images)

The interpreter of the hero Aquaman turned 43 years old on the 1st of August.

“Happy birthday, Jason. Love and respect always”, wrote the musician in the caption of the image.

Zoe, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet (Photo: Instagram)

Momoa responded in the post’s comment space: “I love you forever. Wonderful day”, including four little hearts emojis.

Kravitz was married to Lisa Bonet between 1987 and 1993, during which time they had actress Zoë Kravitz (33 years old). Momoa, on the other hand, lived with the artist for more than 17 years, having exchanged rings with her in 2017 and ended their marriage in 2022.

Lisa Bonet singing in a scene from High Fidelity (2000) (Photo: Reproduction)

During their time together, Momoa and Bonet had Lola (age 15) and Nakoa (age 13). The actor is currently in a relationship with actress Eiza González.

“Possibly the coolest photo in history,” wrote a fan of Kravitz in the post’s comment space with the tribute to his friend. “I love this friendship,” said another. “Two kings!” exclaimed someone else.