Linux 5.19: Linus Torvalds uses MacBook Air M2 to release the new version

The Asahi Linux project, focused on computers with ARM architecture, such as Apple’s silicon chips, made significant progress this week. The world’s most famous open source system distribution project is in alpha phase, allowing the installation of Linux as a native system on Apple computers.

Under normal conditions of temperature and pressure, it is only possible to run Linux on a computer with the apple stamped on it through a virtual machine. However, even with the unavailability of some resources, the folks at Asahi managed to make the operating system run relatively well.

Good performance

The performance was good enough that the OS designer Linus Torvalds used a MacBook Air, equipped with the powerful new M2 chip, to launch his new Linux 5.19, running Asahi Linux. This was made possible after updates to the design, which allowed the Asahi to support the M1 Ultra and M2 processors.

This same update, which was released in July of this year, also added support for Mac Studio and fixed Bluetooth-related issues. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for a long time, and it’s finally a reality, thanks to the Asahi team,” Torvalds said in an email sent to the Linux developer community.

Linux 5.19 is out, and Linus Torvalds released it from an M2 MacBook Air running the Asahi Linux kernel! 🎉https://t.co/4fZ1ziN8Zj — Asahi Linux (@AsahiLinux) August 1, 2022

Torvalds’ third time with Apple

This is the third time that the creator of Linux has used Apple hardware for Linux development. On other occasions, he did so for powerpc development, on an Apple machine equipped with that architecture, a ppc970 chip, back in the early 2000s.

The second was just over a decade ago, when one of the first MacBook Airs was used. According to Torvalds, the choice was because Apple’s portable computer was the only really thin and light available on the market at the time.

Source: Apple Insider