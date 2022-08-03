Lisca praises Jair and compares him with a former Brazilian team defender

Coach Lisca praised defender Jair, from Santos’ Under-20 category, and compared the boy with defender Lúcio, a former Brazilian national team. The coach needed to raise some boys from the base to train in the face of the absences he had in the team before facing Fluminense and even sketched a team with Menino da Vila in the defense.

“Jair is 17 years old…when they told me he was 17 I was like “Oh my God”. He has a lot of quality, a huge future and he reminded me a lot of Lúcio when he arrived in Beira-Rio, Newton was there too. He was a bit clumsy, but he had strength and a grip. I remember that Clóvis Dias, a great partner of mine who has since passed away, the first game he saw of Lúcio looked at me and said it was the Brazilian team, I said he was exaggerating and it was in a São Paulo Cup against Ferroviária. He looked at me and said I was going to see it, it didn’t take two years… I see Jair with enormous potential, elongated, fast, build well, brave. I’m dying to put him on, but everything has its time”, praised Lisca.

With a contract with Peixe until the end of 2024, the defender has a release penalty of 70 million euros (R$ 422 million). He excelled in the U-17 category and was soon promoted to the U-20. He was a starter in the defense of Santos in the vice-championship of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior and today plays in the Under-20 under the command of Orlando Ribeiro. He was on the bench in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense this Monday (02).