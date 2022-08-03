Logitech will launch portable cloud gaming console by the end of 2022

At best deals,

In partnership with Tencent Games, Logitech G is gearing up to launch a handheld console designed for cloud gaming later in 2022. The new device is being developed with built-in controllers, rather than other products of the type that require connecting to a smartphone. As the device will bring services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Nowcompanies are working on the hardware with Microsoft and Nvidia.

Logitech G and Tencent announce new portable console for cloud gaming (Image: Playback)

There is still not much information about the future release. We do not know its design, technical characteristics, price or possible dates to reach the market. This week, Logitech and Tencent are just giving a “teaser” about the new product. However, we can expect Logitech to maintain a certain standard based on the company’s portfolio of PC and console products, while Tencent should focus on operations.

According to the official announcement of the new console for cloud gaming, the project’s goal is to make current and popular titles (AAA games) available to more and more players through streaming from anywhere.

At the moment, the new handheld cloud gaming console has only one website indicating that “something is coming”, where you can sign up to receive updates on the project’s progress. As Logitech promises that the launch will take place later this year, more information should arrive in the coming months.

New competitor for the Steam Deck?

Steam Deck (Image: Publicity/Valve)

We already have an example of a similar product on the market. The announcement by Logitech and Tencent Games comes months after Valve launched the Steam Deck, bringing PC games to a handheld console. This device also supports cloud services such as Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Even so, the initial price was steep, at US$ 399 (about R$ 2,100) and users were not very pleased. In this sense, the expectation is that the new console from Logitech G and Tencent Games will be a cheaper alternative to cloud gaming.