Maicon sees Santos more organized and says he is 100% physically

Defender Maicon praised former coach Fabián Bustos, but sees Santos more organized under Lisca. With the new coach, Peixe drew 0-0 with Fortaleza and 2-2 with Fluminense.

Maicon believes that Santos lacked greater organization and hopes that with the free weeks the team can evolve tactically.

“Lisca got us with the second best defense in the Brazilian Championship. The way he works… Against Fortaleza, we could have won easily, we deserved to win. Each game has a strategy. over Fluminense anyway because, without a good defensive composition, we are at serious risk of conceding goals. We played equally, both teams could have won. In the end we deserved more, we had one or two chances to win. I don’t see a Santos so defensive. According to the opponent we have a different strategy. Our team has dynamics, we needed to fit the organization. In the last two games we improved a lot. With free weeks, Lisca will correct many things and we will have a much more competitive Santos in the second round”, said Maicon, in a press conference.

“Each person’s job is different. Bustos has a way, he’s a great coach. I respect and admire the professional he is. And personally too, an excellent person. He had the situation of playing with a midfielder stuck between the defenders to make as if it were a third party. With Lisca you saw that he likes steering wheel to be steering wheel and I agree. Not always the assimilation is fast, that’s why the busy week of work can facilitate the perfect assimilation of ideas so that we play the way he wants likes, bringing Santos to a better second round, looking for more points away from home. We got few in the first round”, he added.

With a calf injury, Maicon did not face Fortaleza and started against Fluminense. The 33-year-old defender sees himself 100% physically.

“I always made myself available for this game. I always thought about this game. My mind was prepared, I prepared myself physically. Medicine and exams can delay the return a little, but the exams were ok, I was physically well. those who come back from injury help a lot to give more confidence and not hurt again. The wear is very great, many trips, but I’m 100% recovered, well physically and at Lisca’s disposal”, said Maicon.

“I love football, I love training and playing, the doctors even get on my feet because I want to speed up my recovery. Football is my life, it’s everything to me”, he concluded.

In ninth place in the Brazilian Championship, Santos will return to the field to face Coritiba next Monday (8), at Couto Pereira, for the 21st round.