Manchester United manager criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving friendly: ‘Unacceptable’ | english football

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag criticized striker Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the Old Trafford stadium early in last Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The coach’s statements were in an interview with Dutch broadcasters “AD” and “Viaplay Sport”, shown on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s criticisms were not specifically directed at Cristiano Ronaldo alone, but to all players who left the friendly early — there were other United athletes who did the same as the Portuguese ace.

“There were many others who went home. Definitely not (accept this). It’s unacceptable, for everyone. I tell them: this is unacceptable, we are a team, not a selected. We have to stay together until the end,” said the coach.

Manchester United signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

1 of 3 Cristiano Ronaldo and other United players were criticized by coach Erik ten Hag — Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo and other United players were criticized by coach Erik ten Hag – Photo: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted leaving Old Trafford along with fellow countryman Diogo Dalot (this one had not been listed), without permission from the coaching staff to do so.

The striker was substituted at half-time, in his first appearance for Manchester United in recent weeks – he did not participate in the pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia.

— He was absent (from the pre-season trip) because of personal circumstances. So now it’s how he puts it,” commented ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already expressed himself on social media about the news of his desire to leave Manchester United and classified the publications as “lies”. Dissatisfied at the English club, he has been speculated in recent weeks in several big ones in Europe, such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of most offended players on social media in England

2 of 3 Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo during United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano – Photo: Reuters Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo during United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano – Photo: Reuters

In an interview with Manchester United’s official channel after the match, coach Erik ten Hag did not comment on this episode of the players’ early departure. The club has not yet taken a position on the matter.

Manchester Unite officially kick off the 2022/23 season this Sunday with their first Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Check the Premier League table