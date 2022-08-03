Margot Robbie Sends 37 Bottles of Champagne to Neighbors Cast

Margot Robbiemovie star Barbiesent 37 bottles of champagne to the cast of the series neighborhoodsin which she played the role of Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011.

The 32-year-old actress participated in the recording of the last episode of the series as a thank you for having been part of the Australian production at the beginning of her career.

During an interview with the program This Morningthe actor Stefan Dennis told about the star’s gift and how surprised the team was.

“The very, very beautiful Margot sent us 37 bottles of champagne to open after the final take. We popped them in the studio afterwards. A bottle of champagne for each year of Neighbors”, thanked the actor. Christie Whelan also shared on Twitter: “Not only did Margot return for the final episode of ‘Neighbours’ but she brought 37 bottles of champagne so everyone could toast the show and their hard work. From Hollywood back to Nunawading; she is simply the prettiest girl ever for remembering how it all started for her. A legend”, posted the actress.

Margot also showed her gratitude for having participated in the series during an interview with the British newspaper. The Sun:

“I owe a lot to ‘Neighbours’. There are so many of us who owe it to them for giving us such a big chance. It wasn’t just about making me pop – [a série] gave me a real chance to work with my art. It was perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful,” she declared.

With 37 seasons and 37 years on the air, neighborhoods was released on television in 1985 and tells the story of the Weavers, an ordinary New Jersey family who decide to move out of their small apartment and move into a condo. But all your neighbors are beings from another planet, Zabrovian, who came to Earth and now use the names of sports celebrities and get around using golf carts.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Margot Robbie is fully dedicated to the Barbie movie

The Australian actress marked her career in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn, Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodbetween others.

Margot is now 100% dedicated to the movie Barbie, which will tell the story of the most famous doll in the world. The long will premiere in 2023 and is already giving what to talk about.

According to Variety, the star is being paid more than $12 million to star in the movie that will be one of the biggest openings in theaters next year. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie will also have Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.