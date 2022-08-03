More than 400 vacancies available for training in Information Technology

Undoubtedly, one of the best ways to fight unemployment is education. With quality training, it is possible to transform the reality of any Brazilian citizen who finds himself in a moment of economic crisis like the current one. Therefore, the National Service of Commercial Apprenticeship (SENAC) has vacancies in free courses in several cities. Find out where they are in our article below.

SENAC offers 480 vacancies in free courses

O SENACin partnership with the Digital Port, is offering 480 places in free courses in the state of Pernambuco. In all, there will be five cities, including the capital Recife, with technical training in the area of ​​Information Technology (IT), a sector that has grown a lot both in terms of technique and in terms of employability and good salaries. According to the president of Fecommerce SystemBernardo Peixoto, is “a beneficial opportunity for young people to enter a market with high demand for qualified professionals”.

Available courses and how to apply

In addition, Bernardo Peixoto also points to the chance of growth for Pernambuco’s economy: “Without a doubt, these opportunities help to boost the state’s economy as we will benefit regions where this type of training is not able to reach frequently”, he declared. The cities that will be covered by these courses are Caruaru, Garanhuns, Paulista, Petrolina and the capital Recife. The training, in addition to being free, has a workload between 36 and 240 hours and involves Systems Programming, JavaScript – WEB Interactivity, WEB Development – ​​Back End and Front End, Website Creation and much more.

To register, you must have completed the National High School Exam (ENEM) because the process selects candidates through the national score. In addition, the candidate must have a family income of up to two minimum wages. Applications are open until August 4th and are made by filling out an online form that is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLBK5AYD8G2csuzGN1tdtbsiNOEo-nQlGvabWMtEba62uNOQ/viewform. Classes are scheduled to start in August, September, October and November 2022.

Finally, Bernardo Peixoto states that offering free quality courses is one of the main SENAC: “Having this vision of reducing social inequalities through professional education of excellence is one of the pillars of our System, a commitment to the population of Pernambuco”, he concluded.

