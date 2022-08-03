Motorsport and cricket can join the Los Angeles Olympics | olympics

There are still a few years left for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, but it’s already been talked about. The edition that already has a record of registration of modalities in the Paralympics, can now also have news in the Olympics. According to Cricbuzz, an Indian news site specializing in cricket, nine federations were invited to submit proposals for inclusion within the sport in the Los Angeles Olympics, in the United States, in 2028.. Among them, motorsport and cricket stand out.
Paris 2024 Los Angeles 2028 Olympics — Photo: Reuters
Check out the complete list:
- Cricket (ICC)
- Breaking (WDSF)
- Baseball/Softball (WBSC)
- Flag Football (IFAF)
- Lacrosse (World Lacrosse)
- Karate (WKF)
- Kickboxing (WAKO)
- Squash (WSF)
- Motorsport (FIA)
Usain Bolt plays cricket with the Australian national team — Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images for Gatorade
Los Angeles 2028 will already have a schedule of 28 sports at the Olympics with changes already known. Among them, surfing and skateboarding are already guaranteed, however, on the other hand, traditional sports such as boxing and weight lifting will not be present.
It is worth remembering that the Organizing Committee of each edition has the opportunity to add new sports to the Olympic program. However, it is not a mandatory requirement.
The invitation to the presentation does not guarantee that the modalities will participate. According to the website, at the end of August, the federations will have a meeting with the organizing committee and the final decision will be taken in mid-2023, when the IOC – International Olympic Committee – will hold the meeting.
Check out the complete list of the 28 sports already confirmed at LA28:
- Water sports
- archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Canoeing
- Cycling
- Equestrianism
- Fencing
- Golf
- Fitness
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo,
- rowing
- rugby
- Candle
- Shot
- Skateboard,
- Football
- sport climbing
- surf
- Taekwondo,
- Sneakers
- Table tennis
- triathlon
- Volleyball
- Wrestling